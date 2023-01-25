Rail strikes: These are the two dates Northern trains won't be operating next week

ASLEF and RMT members employed in the role of train drivers will strike on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3 – bringing all Northern services across the region to a halt.

Since the last industrial action came to an end in early January, Northern has been operating its new ‘December 22’ timetable - which brought with it extra services across its network and has seen cancellations reduced for both on the day and planned cancellations (known in the industry as P-codes).

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Our new timetable, which is fully resourced and agreed with the trade unions, was designed to give our operations an increased resilience – and in the first few weeks of it operating, early signs are suggesting it is doing just that.

Northern advises not to travel due to strike action