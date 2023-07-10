Rail ticket office closures: Calderdale rail campaign group's angry at to axe ticket offices along Calder Valley line

The proposals announced by the Rail Delivery Group last week would see ticket offices close across the country.

There are currently three staffed stations in Calderdale, Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

If the plans go ahead the only ticket offices that will remain on the Calder Valley line will be Leeds, Bradford Interchange, Rochdale and Manchester.

Hebden Bridge Railway Station

A consultation period is in progress but will end on July 28 but the Halifax & District Rail Action Group (HADRAG) says that this is not long enough.

Stephen Waring, chair of HADRAG said: “Ticket offices are not just revenue generators. They are help points equipped with IT systems to provide information more readily than hand-held devices. They provide help and assistance with complex journeys. They are vital for both disabled and more able passengers. Imagine using a ticket vending machine if you are blind. If staff are in the ticket office, they can easily be summoned to help. And they can sell tickets, using their experience to offer the best deal for complex trips.

“There has been mention of buying tickets in local shops. Fine – but why not develop the station as local hub, offering information for visitors? Halifax station is five minutes’ walk from the Piece Hall.

“The train companies whole proposal lacks imagination. Our ticket offices must be developed not closed down. Their functions need to be expanded not removed. In some cases ticket offices could become station shops, which has worked in places like Liverpool and Southport.

Stephen Waring

"This may or may not be a solution for our line, but has rail management, the Department for Transport or HM Treasury even considered such ideas? One size does not fit all.

“We want people respond to the consultation through Transport Focus by July 28.

“The staff at Halifax and our other local stations do a great job. We need to keep them, and keep their offices.”

