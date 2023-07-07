Halifax’s MP and Labour members of Calderdale Council have slammed the proposals announced by the Rail Delivery Group earlier this week to close the offices along with many more across the country.

They are calling of members of the public to join them to campaign against the cuts.

MP Holly Lynch said: “The ticket offices are absolutely crucial to supporting people accessing trains.

Councillor Scott Patient speaking to rail users at Hebden Bridge Train Station

"If somebody’s got a disability, if somebody requires some extra support with buying a ticket, if somebody wants to buy a ticket with cash, if somebody’s unsure because the trains have been cancelled yet again or if services are not clear about which ticket they can use – these are all the reasons why we need those ticket offices.

"Let’s fight to keep our offices open.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for Strategic Transport Councillor Scott Patient said: "Local staff are knowledgeable, experienced, and always glad to help. Why wouldn’t we keep their service and save their jobs?

"We cannot allow anyone to be excluded from using public transport as a result of this Government’s thoughtless cost-cutting agenda.”

Jacqueline Starr, Rail Delivery Group’s chief executive, said: “The ways our customers buy tickets has changed and it’s time for the railway to change with them.

"With just 12 per cent of tickets being sold from ticket offices last year, and 99 per cent of those transactions being available on ticket vending machines or online, our proposals would mean more staff on hand on to give face-to-face help with a much wider range of support.

“Our commitment is that we will always treat our staff with support and extra training to move into new more engaging roles.

"We also understand that our customers have differing needs, which is why the industry widely sought the views of accessibility and passenger groups when creating these proposals, and will continue to through the consultation.”

