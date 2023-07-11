Transport committee members have agreed to approve the £3.8million the BSIP (Bus Service Improvement Plan) to protect bus services that are under threat and restore routes that have been lost due to historic cuts.

Councillors on the transport committee agreed to the move at a meeting in Leeds on Friday (July 7).

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “A well-functioning bus network is a vital part of my vision for a better-connected West Yorkshire.

“This money will help protect the network where the market has failed.

“In the meantime, I would urge bus operators to work with us to avoid cutting back further on much needed bus services.”

As part of its BSIP, the combined authority is also spending nearly £30million over the next three years to provide new and enhanced bus services across the region.

This includes an approved £4.3m package of enhanced bus services – including new routes, cheaper fares and increased frequencies across Kirklees and Calderdale, from September.

The combined authority will also work with Wakefield Council and local operators to deliver a package of improved services this autumn.