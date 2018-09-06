Repair work underway but Burnley Road opening has been put back

The re-opening of Burnley Road through Mytholmroyd has been put back as partners work around the clock to fix the damage.

Staff from Calderdale Council and partners from Yorkshire Water, West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire Service, Northern PowerGrid and the Environment Agency have all been assisting with the repairs after a water main burst

Initial assessments showed significant damage to the road surface, sewers and power cables at the junction with Caldene Avenue.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "Thank you for your ongoing patience and support whilst we’ve been dealing with the burst pipe in Mytholmroyd.

"Colleagues who’ve been on site would also like to pass on their thanks for the help they’ve received from the local community, flood wardens and partner organisations.

"The repair on the valve is complete and we’re just fixing some damage to other utilities in the hole before we start the process of reinstating the road.

"This will take some time as we need to fill the void created by the water and make sure the road is stable and safe.

"To get this work done as soon as possible, we’ll be working 24/7 until its fixed. We’ll then have to let the tarmac dry before we can reopen the road.

"Supplies are back to normal and if anyone has discoloured water this is due to natural mineral deposits that have been disturbed in the pipes due to the burst. We have advice available here on discoloured water.

"If everything goes to plan, Burnley Road should be open again on Saturday."

