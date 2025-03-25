Repairs needed to leaking roof at Halifax Bus Station

Part of Halifax Bus Station is in need of repair.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority has applied to Calderdale Council for planning permission to repair the roof of the Sion Chapel – which has a Grade II listed facade – at Wade Street and which part of the bus station.

Listed building consent is being sought for the repairs to the roof, guttering and bell tower.

The former Sion School is part of the £20m Halifax Bus Station, which fully re-opened last July after several years of development work.

The historic Sion School, a Victorian building, has been incorporated into the modern Halifax Bus Station's design

Built in 1846, the Grade II listed sandstone facade provides a key view when approaching from the south and includes Doric pilasters, with three sets of round-arched windows on either side of a central arched porch in turn supporting a low belvedere tower.

But the roof to the former school is leaking at the four corners, with inspection works suggesting there is a build-up of rainwater at each corner – particularly during heavy rainfall.

Additionally, there are areas of existing slate that are damaged and require replacement.

Some of the mid-point guttering also needs fixing.

If planners agree, the slate roof covering the north and south pitches of the school’s main roof will be overhauled along with the bell tower.

New ridge tiles and lowering of mid-point guttering to improve drainage are also planned.

Supporting papers with the application say: “These works are necessary to preserve the structural integrity of the building and maintain its historical appearance.

“While the works are necessary, they are not extensive and will be carried out in a manner that respects the building’s historical and architectural significance.”