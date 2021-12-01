Review to be carried out at Calderdale's notorious traffic congested roads and junctions

Calderdale Council is exploring new ideas for potential improvements, with a view to securing future funding to address transport related issues in the area.

Hipperholme crossroads and the junctions at Stump Cross and Stone Chair are notoriously busy resulting in traffic congestion, delays and air quality issues.

The Council want to hear ideas from people living and working in these areas about how these issues might be addressed.

Traffic at Hipperholme crossroads

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “We want to improve transport and travel options for people living and working in Hipperholme and surrounding areas and understand and address current issues experienced. We also want to help encourage greater levels of walking, cycling and public transport use.

“This work is at an early stage, but it’s important that any proposals are shaped by local people who best understand the issues experienced in this area. We’re asking people to get in touch and share their experiences and suggestions for improvements to help inform bids to fund improvement proposals.”

Over the next 12 months, the Council plan to develop and submit a proposal to seek further funding to help improve travel and enhance accessibility and connectivity for all modes of transport whilst at the same time protecting the environment for the residents and business owners.

Residents and businesses are being asked to share their thoughts about specific travel issues they have in the area, suggestions for improvements and also ways in which they’d like to be kept informed about the project’s future.

Feedback on issues and opportunities will help to build on existing knowledge and inform development of potential measures to improve the transport network for all users.

The feedback received at this time will be used to identify potential proposals and subject to securing future funding, further engagement and consultation will take place.

People can have their say here. Alternatively people can email [email protected] The closing date for feedback is Monday December 20 2021.