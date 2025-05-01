There were 18 fire crews tackling the blaze off Oldham Road in Ripponden, as of 3.30pm.
The entrance and exit to the M62 at Junction 22 is currently closed, says Calderdale Council.
1.
Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles around Photo: Jim Fitton Photography
2.
Flames from the fire off Oldham Road Photo: Mirfield Fire Station
3.
18 fire crews are tackling the blaze Photo: Mark Sykes Aerial Photography
4.
The smoke from the fire Photo: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service