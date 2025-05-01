Ripponden moor fire: Photos as 18 crews battle massive Calderdale fire that has shut M62 slip road

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st May 2025, 15:49 BST
People are being urged to stay away from part of Calderdale where a moorland fire has broken out.

There were 18 fire crews tackling the blaze off Oldham Road in Ripponden, as of 3.30pm.

The entrance and exit to the M62 at Junction 22 is currently closed, says Calderdale Council.

What is on fire near Sowerby Bridge: 18 crews scrambled to Calderdale moor fire as M62 slip road shut and people urged to avoid the area

Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles around

1. Ripponden moor fire: Photos as 18 crews battle massive Calderdale fire that has shut M62 slip road

Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles around Photo: Jim Fitton Photography

Photo Sales
Flames from the fire off Oldham Road

2. Ripponden moor fire: Photos as 18 crews battle massive Calderdale fire that has shut M62 slip road

Flames from the fire off Oldham Road Photo: Mirfield Fire Station

Photo Sales
18 fire crews are tackling the blaze

3. Ripponden moor fire: Photos as 18 crews battle massive Calderdale fire that has shut M62 slip road

18 fire crews are tackling the blaze Photo: Mark Sykes Aerial Photography

Photo Sales
The smoke from the fire

4. Ripponden moor fire: Photos as 18 crews battle massive Calderdale fire that has shut M62 slip road

The smoke from the fire Photo: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo Sales
Related topics:CalderdaleM62PeopleSowerby BridgeCalderdale Council
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice