RMT strike: Northern reveals timetable ahead of industrial action on July 27

As the majority of Northern's services will be unable to run, the operator's advice to customers is not to travel on Wednesday, July 27.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’ve taken on board learnings from the previous RMT strikes last month and have done everything we can to offer a skeleton service on the parts of our network where we’re able to - but our advice remains not to travel.

“The timetable we have put in place has been agreed with Network Rail, who have had to consider the requirements of other train operators and freight services on the network.

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action will cause.

"Services are also likely to be disrupted on Thursday, July 28, given the impact of the strike on fleet displacement across our 550-station network.

"Customers should check online before they travel.

"We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any future strikes.”

In short, the skeleton timetable comprises hourly services between 7.30am and 6.30pm from:

Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate.

Leeds to York via Micklefield.

Leeds to Bradford Forster Square.

Leeds to Skipton.

Leeds to Ilkley.

Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square.

Skipton to Bradford Forster Square.

Darlington to Saltburn.

Liverpool to Alderley Edge via Chat Moss, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport.