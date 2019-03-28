Road at Stump Cross reopens following overturned lorry crash

The A58 has finally reopened after an earlier incident which saw a lorry overturn and crash into a house.

Calderdale Council tweeted: "Stump Cross, A58, is now back open - although the Hough is closed until further notice."

The crash caused major delays on the roads in Halifax on Thursday, March 28.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police officers were called at 5:57am this morning (28 March) to reports of a lorry colliding with the front of a house on Stump Cross, in Halifax."

The lorry blocked the entire road in dramatic scenes which saw its contents strewn across the street.

No injuries were reported.