Road between Elland and West Vale set to close tonight to allow for removal of trees

A road between Elland and West Vale will be closed overnight to allow for works to take place.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Long Wall will be closed from 8pm tonight (Monday) to 5am on November 7 for highway repair and maintenance works.

The works will take place from the junction at Saddleworth Road and Long Wall to the junction at Long Wall and Jepson Lane, Elland.

There will be the removal of trees suffering Ash Die Back adjacent to and over hanging highway B6114.

