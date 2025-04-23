Road closed due to a burst water main with buses between Calderdale and Huddersfield being diverted
A major route from Calderdale to Huddersfield is closed because of a burst water main.
The Rastrick road is currently closed in both directions to allow for Yorkshire Water to repair the issue.
A6107 Clough Lane is closed both ways from Slade Lane to The Four Sons Inn.
The 549 bus route is diverting via Fixby Road and Bradford Road in both directions.
The road is expected to be closed until April 28 to allow for the utility repair and maintenance works to take place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.