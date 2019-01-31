Road closure plans for key route around Halifax town centre

A road closure is planned along a stretch of road used by commuters around Halifax town centre.

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out work on Church Street which runs past Halifax train station on Friday.

A spokesperson said: "We will be carrying out essential work on Church Street in the HX1 are.

"We will be closing the road on February 1 at 8pm until February 3, 7pm.

"We endeavour to clear the road closure sooner where possible.

"The diversion that will be in place leads up New Road, along Horton Street and back onto Church Street."