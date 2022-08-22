Road closures: Five lane and slip road closures on M62 for Calderdale drivers to be aware of this week

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for barrier repair.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

• M62, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M62, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 21 to junction 23, Lane closures for inspection works.

• M62, from 9pm September 2 to 5.30am September 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 20 to 22 lane closures and slip road closure due to general maintenance works.

• M62, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 20 to junction 22 - carriageway closure for communications.