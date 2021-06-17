Road closures in place around Elland bypass as work continues on huge A629 development

The slip road from Stainland Road joining the A629 heading towards Ainley Top will be closed from today (June 17) for up to five days for assessment work to be carried out for the A629 Phase 1b scheme. Diversions will be in place.

Traffic travelling towards Halifax from both Stainland Road and the A629 and traffic accessing Stainland Road from the A629 will be unaffected by the above closure.

Work is underway to prepare the area around the Calder and Hebble junction, enabling work to commence on phase 1b of the A629 improvement project.

Artist impression of the A629 phase Ib scheme, elland bypass (picture Pell Frischmann)

The complex phase of the A629 project, which is believed to be the largest individual civil engineering project ever undertaken by Calderdale Council focuses on the key areas of Huddersfield Road, Stainland Road and Wakefield Road.

Following the appointment of John Sisk & Son as contractor to carry out the works, investigation and site preparation work is taking place.

This pre-construction phase will allow work to fully start on site in late summer this year, with full completion of the phase due in 2023.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “Work will be visible around the area of the Calder and Hebble junction, this is part of the pre-construction phase to enable work to start later this year on phase 1b of the A629 project.

“This phase of the project, which is fully funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, will see the area around the junction completely transformed. This includes the addition of a new link road via a newly created bridge, as well as junction improvements.

“The landscape around the area will also be improved with the demolition of the derelict former Punchbowl Pub, making a real difference to the gateway to Halifax. Planting and landscaping will also take place on land north of the new bridge site, including creation of a new wetland to encourage biodiversity.”

The A629 Calder and Hebble phase will see a new link road created via a bridge spanning the Calder and Hebble Navigation to a roundabout on Stainland Road.

The project, which is funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, will include facilities for pedestrians and cyclists and a section of new northbound bus lane on Stainland Road.

A new signal-controlled junction at the interchange of A629 / Jubilee Road and an improved approach lane will also be introduced, as well as landscaping along Stainland Road, additional access points to the canal tow path and creation of a new wetland habitat.