Road closures planned ahead of maintenance work

Roads will be closed in Lightcliffe and traffic will be diverted through busy villages as Calderdale Council carry out work on the A58 Whitehall Road.

Overnight closures are scheduled between Lees Lane footpath and the railway bridge, including the junction with Rookes Lane.

The work is due to start on Monday March 5 and involves the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway surface. The work is due to be complete by Tuesday March 13.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director – Strategic Infrastructure, Steven Lee, said: “This programme of resurfacing work is necessary to ensure this busy road is kept in good condition.

“These works have been scheduled overnight when the road is at its quietest, to minimise disruption.”

the road will be closed to traffic from 9pm to 5am, Monday to Friday nights for the duration of the works.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Through traffic will be diverted via Bailiff Bridge and Hipperholme.