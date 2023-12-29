Drivers in and around Calderdale will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm September 18 2023 to 6am January 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm January 3 to 5am January 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm January 5 to 5am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.