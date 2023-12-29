Road closures: three for Calderdale drivers over the next fortnight
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 8pm September 18 2023 to 6am January 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 8pm January 3 to 5am January 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority network.
• M62, from 9pm January 5 to 5am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.