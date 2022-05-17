Road closures: three for Calderdale drivers this week

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repair.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M62

• M62, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway improvements.

• M606, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for technology works.