But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start in the next few weeks:

• M62, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

M62

• M62, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction22 to 25, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.