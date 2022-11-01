But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

M62 West, smart motorway

• M62, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M62, from 9pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for inspection works.