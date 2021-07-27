Road off main route into Halifax closed for four weeks

In preparation for the main A629 Phase 1b work starting later this year, the removal of some traffic islands will mean there will be no right turn in or out of Jubilee Road at the junction with the A629 (Huddersfield Road).

Work began yesterday and the road closure will be in place for up to four weeks.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "This is to help maintain flow of traffic along A629 and allow teams to work safely. We apologise for any inconvenience."

Huddersfield Road through Salterhebble

Work has been going on for a number of month around the Calder and Hebble junction to prepare for work to commence on phase 1b of the A629 improvement project.

A new link road will be created via a bridge spanning the Calder and Hebble Navigation to a roundabout on Stainland Road.

The project, which is funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, will include facilities for pedestrians and cyclists and a section of new northbound bus lane on Stainland Road.

A new signal-controlled junction at the interchange of A629 / Jubilee Road and an improved approach lane will also be introduced, as well as landscaping along Stainland Road, additional access points to the canal tow path and creation of a new wetland habitat.

This scheme will reduce journey times and improve reliability from Calderdale’s southern border to Copley, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax and the surrounding wider communities, as part of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s ‘Infrastructure for Growth’ strategic ambition.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “Work will be visible around the area of the Calder and Hebble junction, this is part of the pre-construction phase to enable work to start later this year on phase 1b of the A629 project.

“This phase of the project, which is fully funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, will see the area around the junction completely transformed. This includes the addition of a new link road via a newly created bridge, as well as junction improvements.

"The landscape around the area will also be improved with the demolition of the derelict former Punchbowl Pub, making a real difference to the gateway to Halifax. Planting and landscaping will also take place on land north of the new bridge site, including creation of a new wetland to encourage biodiversity.”

The A629 improvement programme has received funding through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of Government investment through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.