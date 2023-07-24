Road shut in Mytholmroyd: Crash shuts part of major road between Halifax and Hebden Bridge both ways this afternoon
A major road through Mytholmroyd is understood to be open again after a crash earlier this afternoon (Monday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST
Police and firefighters were seen on Burnley Road near furniture shop Russell Dean.
It is thought the accident happened between 3.30pm and 4pm and the road was shut for around 90 minutes.
Traffic was being diverted away from the scene and there was still some congestion being reported in the area just before 5pm.
First said its 579, 586, 590, 591 and 592 services were going through Sowerby Bridge and Cragg Vale while the road was shut.
We will update this story with more details when we have them.