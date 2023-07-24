Police and firefighters were seen on Burnley Road near furniture shop Russell Dean.

It is thought the accident happened between 3.30pm and 4pm and the road was shut for around 90 minutes.

Traffic was being diverted away from the scene and there was still some congestion being reported in the area just before 5pm.

The crash happened this afternoon on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd

First said its 579, 586, 590, 591 and 592 services were going through Sowerby Bridge and Cragg Vale while the road was shut.