Road to close 'for several hours' in Hebden Bridge after car crash

A road has been closed in Hebden Bridge after a car crash this morning.

The A6033, going towards Oxenhope from Hebden Bridge, has been closed due to the road traffic collision.

Calderdale Council has said they have been informed it's not likely to reopen for several hours.

Motorists are being advised to take alternative routes. so please find an alternative route if travelling in that area.

