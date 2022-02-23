Roads around Bringhouse and Rastrick to be closed for more than two weeks for maintenance work

Gooder Lane, Railway Street, Bridge End and Rastrick Common in Brighouse will be shut to allow for essential maintenance Calderdale Council has said.

The work is due to start on Monday February 28 and involves the planning and resurfacing of the carriageway surface.

The road will be closed 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, for the duration of the works.

Junction of Bridge End and Rastrick Common in Brighouse

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “We’re carrying out essential maintenance on this well-used route to ensure the surface is fit for purpose. This is a busy area close to Brighouse rail station and these improvements will make a real difference to those travelling, living or working along this route.

“It is necessary to close the road to traffic whilst we carry out this work. We’ve limited the timings of this closure to working hours, to minimise disruption as much as possible. We will also maintain access for residents in one direction or the other throughout the works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but once finished, residents and businesses should benefit from a much-improved road surface.”

Residents and businesses along the closure route have been informed and access for those living or working on the road will be maintained where possible in one direction or the other, however there will be no through route.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Diversions will be in place, with traffic diverted via Mill Royd Street and Bramston Street.

The work is due to be complete by Wednesday March 16