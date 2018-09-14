Roadworks planned to allow engineers to fix leaking pipe on Burnley Road

Yorkshire Water is due to carry planned repairs to a leaking pipe in Burnley Road through Luddendenfoot.

The repairs near the St John of God respite home will take place on Sunday.

To allow the works to be undertaken safely, two-way temporary traffic lights will be in place from 8am on Sunday and are due to be removed by 6am on Monday September 17.

The traffic advice comes on the back of the Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board meeting when the subject of the recent water main bursts was raised.

Councillor Tim Swift, Chair of the Board and Leader of Calderdale Council, reiterated the Council’s thanks to everyone who came together to help during the recent water main bursts in Mytholmroyd (5 September) and Luddendenfoot (9 September), which caused parts of the A646 Burnley Road to close whilst repairs took place.

He said: "Once again, we saw amazing examples of the whole community pulling together to help each other out. We know how disruptive incidents like these can be for local people, so we must pay tribute to the real partnership approach to deal with the impacts.

“Our Vision for Calderdale in 2024 is a place that stands out for its kindness and resilience. The recent water main bursts, as well as previous incidents like flooding, are shining examples of our communities’ ability to recover from setbacks and care for each other.

“We’d like to thank the flood wardens, community wardens and all the local people involved for the fantastic support they gave to Yorkshire Water, the emergency services, the Council, other organisations and each other after the water main bursts. They played an important role in helping out, keeping residents informed and distributing water.”