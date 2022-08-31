Roadworks set to cause disruption for motorists next week on major route in and out of Halifax

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council is carrying out essential maintenance to Skircoat Moor Road, Skircoat Green Road and the Dryclough Lane junction in Halifax.

Work will start on Monday, September 5 to plane and resurface the carriageway surface of Skircoat Moor Road from Birdcage Lane down to and including the Skircoat Green Road/Dryclough Lane crossroads and Skircoat Green Road from the library, back to the crossroads. The work is due to be complete by Wednesday, September 21.

The road will be closed from 7.30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, for the duration of the works.

Roadworks

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and businesses along the closure route have been informed and access for those living or working on the road will be maintained where possible in one direction or the other, however there will be no through route.

Left-turn access to Calderdale Royal Hospital from Huddersfield Road will be unaffected. Diversions will be in place via Huddersfield Road and Free School Lane to access from other directions. Access to the Accident and Emergency department is as normal.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “This is a busy route which provides important access to local amenities and residential areas. To ensure the road is fit for purpose, we’re carrying out essential maintenance to improve its surface and prolong its lifespan.