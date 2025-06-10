A road in Calderdale is blocked this morning (Tuesday).

Rochdale Road in Greetland has been taped off around the junctions with Sunnybank Road and School Street.

Police have been reported at the scene.

Drivers are unable to pass through the area and buses are diverting.

Rochdale Road, Greetland. Picture: Google Street View

The Keighley Bus Company shared: “Due to a police incident on Rochdale Rd in Greetland the 343,561, 562 & S6 School Service are unable to serve stops Barkisland, Norland & Greetland until further notice.

“These services will be diverting on Saddleworth Rd”

We will update this story as we get more details.