Rochdale Road in Greetland that was blocked by an incident this morning now reopen
Rochdale Road in Greetland was taped off around the junctions with Sunnybank Road and School Street.
Police and the ambulance were reported at the scene.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said that ambulance resources attended a medical incident on Rochdale Road in Greetland this morning.
Drivers were unable to pass through the area and buses are diverting.
The Keighley Bus Company shared: “Due to a police incident on Rochdale Rd in Greetland the 343,561, 562 & S6 School Service are unable to serve stops Barkisland, Norland & Greetland until further notice.
“These services will be diverting on Saddleworth Rd”
