The team owned by Hollywood movie star Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham, are playing Halifax Town. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Because of the huge number of Wrexham fans expected to attend, the A629 between Heath Road and Hunger Hill will be shut between 4pm and 7pm tomorrow to allow for people to board their coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skircoat Ward councillor Mike Barnes has posted on Facebook: “Tomorrow's match against Wrexham is expected to be a sell-out with a substantial number of Wrexham fans arriving to watch the game.

The Shay

"Advance notice is more than 24 coaches will be arriving from late morning and, as a result, the A629 between Heath Road and Hunger Hill will be closed between 4pm and 7pm to allow for boarding and setting off.

"A further 2,000 (or more) fans will be using private vehicles and/or public transport so I expect parking will be a nightmare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone travelling into town tomorrow need to leave a bit earlier and be aware of the expected number of visitors.”

Meantime, work to repair gas pipes on the A58 in Halifax have been causing more delays today.