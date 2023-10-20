Salterhebble Hill: Council repair update for giant pothole that caused at least 12 flat tyres on busy Halifax road
As reported by the Courier, a huge hole was reported on Huddersfield Road at the bottom of Salterhebble Hill, near the turn-off for Jubilee Road.
At least 12 cars were spotted parked up in the area, all with blown-out tyres.
Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, has revealed it was heavy rain overnight which caused damage to the road.
“We’re aware that heavy rain caused overnight damage to the road surface on the A629 Hudderfield Road, at Salterhebble,” she said.
"The issue occurred on part of the old highway which is due to be replaced with the current scheme of works.
“The site contractor carried out work at 7am this morning to address the problem. Site operatives will remain on site and continue to monitor the situation throughout this period of intense rainfall.
“We’re experiencing challenging conditions across the borough. Extra resources, measures and plans are in place, with council teams busy checking and clearing drains, culverts and trash screens in flood-prone areas.
"As always we advise motorists to take care and allow extra time for your journey and if conditions worsen, remember to never drive through flood water.”
A flood alert has been issued for the River Calderdale from Brighouse through to Todmorden.
There is also an amber weather warning in place for heavy rain from noon today until 6am tomorrow (Saturday).