Salterhebble Hill: Giant pothole warning on major Halifax road as 12 cars spotted with blown-out tyres
A huge pothole filled is thought to be causing misery for drivers in Halifax this morning.
The crater has been reported on Huddersfield Road at the bottom of Salterhebble Hill, near the turn-off for Jubilee Road.
At least 12 cars have been spotted parked up in the area, all with flat tyres.
Because of the heavy rain Calderdale has been seeing, one theory is that the pothole has filled with water so people can not see it is there.
There were long queues reported on Huddersfield Road in rush-hour this morning.
Meantime, a flood alert has been issued for the River Calderdale from Brighouse through to Todmorden.
There is also an amber weather warning in place for heavy rain from noon today until 6am tomorrow (Saturday).