School forced to close due to burst water main in Burnley Road

A Calderdale school has announced it has closed today due to a burst water main on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

In a statement Calder High School said: "Due to the closure of Burnley Road by police we are unfortunately having to close school today. Apologies for the late notice."

School bus services are also warning parents and students that they are unable to stop at certain points.

Yellow Coaches has said that the North Halifax Grammar School Route M2/M7 and the Rishworth/Heathfield School Route 11 services have been diverted.

The company said that of pupils are not already on the bus they will NOT be collected and are advising students to make their own way to school today.