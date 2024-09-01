September speed cameras: 14 mobile speed camera locations in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse this month

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Aug 2022, 12:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 16:06 BST
Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale this month.

Pictures are from Google Street View.

14 mobile speed camera locations in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse this month

14 mobile speed camera locations in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse this month Photo: Google Street View

A646 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd - between 130m N/W of Carr Lane and Westfield Terrace

A646 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd - between 130m N/W of Carr Lane and Westfield Terrace Photo: Google Street View

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane Photo: Google Street View

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive Photo: Google Street View

