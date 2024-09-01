September speed cameras: 14 mobile speed camera locations in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse this month
Published 7th Aug 2022, 12:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 16:06 BST
Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale this month.
1. NHEC-06-10-23-Mobile speed cameras-YORupload.JPG.jpg
14 mobile speed camera locations in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse this month Photo: Google Street View
2. Burnley Road
A646 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd - between 130m N/W of Carr Lane and Westfield Terrace Photo: Google Street View
3. Boothtown Road
A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane Photo: Google Street View
4. Bradford Road
A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive Photo: Google Street View