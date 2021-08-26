Seven miles of tailbacks on M62 as officers look to open motorway after police incident

Police officers have closed the M62 (Picture WYP))

Police officers have closed the westbound carriageway between junction 24 and junction 25.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Police lead the response to an ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene.

"National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management.

"Due to the nature of this incident we are not able to advise how long the closure is likely to remain in place.

"Road users are advised to expect delays on the approach to the incident and allow extra time for their journeys. "