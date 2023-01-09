The 76-year-old was taken to hospital after the accident on Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road in Shelf, close to the junction with Score Hill, but could not be saved.

A man who was driving the other car involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and was also taken to hospital.

The accident happened at around 11.08am today (Monday) and involved a white Ford Fiesta travelling towards Stone Chair roundabout and a grey Ford Prius travelling in the opposite direction.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area

The woman who died was driving the Fiesta and the man taken to hospital was driving the Prius.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision.

Anyone who can help should contact PC 1819 Barron at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, referencing police log 479 of January 9.

Reports can also be made online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

