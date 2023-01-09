Shelf crash update: Woman rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and road shut

Emergency services were called to the junction of Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road and Halifax Road in Shelf at 11.08am today after two cars collided.

A woman from one of the cars has been taken to hospital with what police are describing as “life-threatening injuries”.

A man from the other car was also taken to hospital.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area

The road has been shut and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.