News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Shelf crash update: Woman rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and road shut

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash which has closed a main road through Calderdale today (Monday).

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emergency services were called to the junction of Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road and Halifax Road in Shelf at 11.08am today after two cars collided.

A woman from one of the cars has been taken to hospital with what police are describing as “life-threatening injuries”.

Hide Ad

A man from the other car was also taken to hospital.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area
Most Popular

The road has been shut and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Read more about Crime: Two slapped with warnings from police after dangerous parking near Calderdale school HERE

CalderdaleEmergency servicesBrighouseCrime