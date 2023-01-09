Shelf crash update: Woman rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and road shut
A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash which has closed a main road through Calderdale today (Monday).
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Emergency services were called to the junction of Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road and Halifax Road in Shelf at 11.08am today after two cars collided.
A woman from one of the cars has been taken to hospital with what police are describing as “life-threatening injuries”.
A man from the other car was also taken to hospital.
The road has been shut and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.