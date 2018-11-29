Shocking figures reveal the severity of Calderdale train delays by Northern Rail

The severity of delays by Northern Rail on Calderdale services have been revealed in a new report.

The latest performance figures published by Northern Rail, which owns the franchise across much of the North of England, including the Calder Valley line, show that only 39.7 per cent of the company’s trains arrived at their destination on time.

The introduction of the new timetable in May 2018 caused chaos throughout the national rail network, with the Calder Valley line being particularly badly hit.

In the first three days 25 services were cancelled and over a third of services (36%) were delayed by three minutes or more.

The line is consistently one of the poorest performers across the West Yorkshire network.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift said delays and cancellations on the Calder Valley line are having a severe impact on businesses and commuters.

“We deserve a 21st century rail service. We need rapid, reliable trains and clean, good quality carriages with Wi-Fi, so that people can commute in comfort and arrive at their destination on time.

“It isn’t good enough that services are frequently late. We need people to choose to travel by train as it’s a more sustainable form of transport but that’s not realistic if the service is unreliable. And all too frequently passengers are squeezed into two carriages when four should have been provided.

“We demand better, it’s time for the Government to invest more and to upgrade the line. Enough is enough.”