Shocking pictures show damage after car bonnet opens while travelling 70mph on M62

These dramatic images show the damage the bonnet of a car can do if it opens up while travelling at high speed down a busy motorway.

READ: A look back at 52 weeks of 'roadwork hell' on Salterhebble Hill

A West Yorkshire Police traffic officer dealt with a car that this happened to on in the early hours on Tuesday, August 21 on the M62.

It happened on the eastbound carriageway near junction 26 of the M62, and a temporary lane closure had to be put in place until the vehicle could be safely removed.

READ: Online Halifax gambler who stole £430,000 inheritance to pay back just £21,000

The officer posted on Twitter to highlight the danger to other motorists.

He said: "The view out of your windscreen when your bonnet pops open at 70mph!

"Thanks to @HighwaysYORKS who set a lane 1 closure to allow us to get the car out of the live lane into the emergency refuge area. #M62"

READ: Why motorists will face weeks of road closures on Salterhebble Hill and the A629

