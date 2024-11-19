Snow travel news: 'Avoid unnecessary travel' warning from police as Calderdale buses and trains hit by snow
West Yorkshire Police has said: “Snow and ice are affecting parts of West Yorkshire this morning.
"Please take extra care, allow more time for your journey, and ensure all snow and ice are cleared from your vehicle before setting off.
"Avoid unnecessary travel where possible.”
Train services between Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield via Brighouse are being cancelled until at least noon, with disruption expected until 2pm.
Northern says the cancellations are “due to forecasted severe weather”.
Passengers can travel between Huddersfield and Bradford Interchange by changing at Leeds or alternate services are available between Halifax and Bradford Interchange.
And on the buses, Metro says the 579 is unable to service Rooley Heights due to untreated road surface and is terminating at Church Stile.
We will update this story with more travel news as we get it.
