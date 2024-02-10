News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Some of Calderdale's rural speed limits 'nonsensical' claim worried councillors

Speed limits in some of Calderdale’s rural areas are “nonsensical” for safety, say some concerned councillors.
By John Greenwood
Published 10th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National speed limits on some routes are among roads concerning Calderdale councillors.

Coun Katie Kimber (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said speeding caused huge issues in rural wards like hers and finding the right places to place monitoring equipment was sometimes a struggle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Coun Dan Wood (Green, Northowram and Shelf) wondered what could be done about reckless driving on rural roads, with speed limits set before areas became more residential with more people around.

Most Popular
Coun Katie Kimber said speeding caused huge concern in Calderdale's rural wards like hersCoun Katie Kimber said speeding caused huge concern in Calderdale's rural wards like hers
Coun Katie Kimber said speeding caused huge concern in Calderdale's rural wards like hers

It left the national speed limit on some roads which have since become residential streets.

“New development is not taken into account,” he said.

Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said speed limits were also that, a limit, not a target.

Some of these limits were nonsensical and “completely inappropriate for places where they are,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is frustrating the hurdles councils have to go through to get traffic regulation orders to change them, added Coun Foster.

Councillors were debating support for Vision Zero – a West Yorkshire-wide campaign which has a goal of reducing numbers of deaths and serious accidents on the region’s roads.

Coun Foster said: “Vision Zero is that deaths are preventable and we should be looking at previous accidents, not reacting to deaths but preventing them.”

The council’s Place Scrutiny Board was discussing a number of issues related to road safety, including Vision Zero.

The council’s deputy leader, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) leads the council’s Vision Zero working group.

Related topics:CalderdaleTim Swift