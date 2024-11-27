Sowerby Bridge accident: Crashes block major Calderdale routes

By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:54 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:46 BST

Two accidents blocked major Calderdale routes today.

The A641 Huddersfield Road in Brighouse was closed both ways from Bonegate Road to theA644 Wakefield Road after an accident at around 12.30pm.

The road is now understood to be open.

Meantime, there was also an accident in Sowerby Bridge this morning.

The crash happened in Brighouse

AA’s traffic website is reporting the crash partly blocked the A58 West Street both ways from A6139 Tuel Lane to Water Street at around 11.30am.

Traffic is still understood to be heavy in the area.

There are also reports of a crash on Cragg Road in Cragg Vale this afternoon.

We will update this story as we get more details confirmed

