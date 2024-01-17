A main Calderdale road was shut last night after two vehicles crashed.

Police were called to Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge at 6.54pm to reports of an accident involving two vehicles.

Paramedics were also called. It is understood that injuries were not life-threatening.

The road was shut while emergency services dealt with the crash.

The crash happened shortly before 7pm

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.