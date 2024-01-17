Sowerby Bridge crash: This is why main road through Calderdale town was shut last night
Police were called to Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge at 6.54pm to reports of an accident involving two vehicles.
Paramedics were also called. It is understood that injuries were not life-threatening.
The road was shut while emergency services dealt with the crash.
