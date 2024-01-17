News you can trust since 1853
Sowerby Bridge crash: This is why main road through Calderdale town was shut last night

A main Calderdale road was shut last night after two vehicles crashed.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Jan 2024, 17:22 GMT
Police were called to Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge at 6.54pm to reports of an accident involving two vehicles.

Paramedics were also called. It is understood that injuries were not life-threatening.

The road was shut while emergency services dealt with the crash.

The crash happened shortly before 7pmThe crash happened shortly before 7pm
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

To pass information on anonymously, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit their website.

