Sowerby Bridge station is in the running for regional heat of ‘World Cup of Stations’ 2023

Sowerby Bridge station has all been shortlisted alongside fellow West Yorkshire stations Bingley and Mirfield in the competition, which is organised by the Rail Delivery Group in partnership with the Community Rail Network.

The stations are nominated in the Yorkshire & Humberside category, voting for which opens tomorrow (Tuesday) at www.raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations

Over 100 nominations from across Great Britain were whittled down to 48 by TV presenter Tim Dunn. The winner of each regional group will go through to the semi-finals on Thursday 25 May and the final will be held on Friday 26 May.

Sowerby Bridge Station

Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: “Our stations are the very heart of the communities they serve and I hope the people of West Yorkshire will get behind Bingley, Mirfield and Sowerby Bridge as part of the ‘World Cup of Stations’ competition.

“Community Rail Week, in itself, is a great initiative that highlights the positive impact that stations like Bingley, Mirfield and Sowerby Bridge have on their local community.”

Tim Dunn, TV presenter and shortlist judge, said: “I had the tricky task of selecting the shortlist of 48 stations - tricky, because it represents the work of 48 groups of chuffing ace volunteers.