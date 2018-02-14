Spotlight on Halifax as town has say on transport strategy

The bosses of Transport for the North are inviting Calderdale residents to have their say as they begin a 13-week consultation.

Senior Transport for the North representatives will be visiting Halifax as part of a dedicated session to outline the plan’s recommendations, advise on what this could mean for Halifax and the surrounding area and invite questions and feedback that people may have.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift said: “The draft Strategic Transport Plan sets out recommendations for improved transport links between the North’s cities and this is an opportunity for people in Calderdale to have their say.

“Improving transport between northern cities is important, but it’s essential that the final version of the plan benefits our communities and businesses with better connections from Calderdale to these major cities.

"We welcome improvements to East-West connectivity through a new high-speed Manchester to Bradford rail link, the M62 corridor improvements and the potential benefits for the movement of freight across the North.

“We have ambitious plans to improve public transport across Calderdale and although some of this work is underway, we still require much improved services to meet current and future demand, particularly for rail use.

"Critically, the Calder Valley Line must integrate with the wider strategic rail network so that we are well connected nationally. The introduction of smart ticketing across the North for boroughs like Calderdale, which face both towards Greater Manchester and the Leeds City region, are especially welcomed.

“I hope that people go along to this consultation event and help us make the case for better transport links in Calderdale and the importance of connections with major northern cities across the network.”

The event will be held at Viaduct Café, Dean Clough Limited from 4pm – 7pm on Thursday 15 February.

Barry White, CEO, Transport for the North said: “An incredible amount of work has gone into the production of the draft Strategic Transport Plan including collaboration between the public and private sector across the whole of the North.

“The plan is underpinned with a robust evidence base making a compelling case for the investment priorities that would transform the economy of the North and the UK as a whole. I’m delighted that we’re now in a position to share this work with the public and invite their questions and comments. This is crucial to ensuring the plan is fit for purpose and meets the needs and aspirations of those who will benefit from improved infrastructure and economic prosperity, the citizens of the North.

“This is first time transport in the North has been looked at on a pan-northern level offering a unique opportunity for everyone to have their say on what matters to them in their areas. I’d encourage people to attend the event.”

The drop-in consultation is open to everyone and is an opportunity for members of the public to formally submit their feedback on the plan which will be analysed and fed into the final Strategic Transport Plan before its release later in the year.

