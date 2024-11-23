Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Bert has brought flooding to some parts of Calderdale.

Ten flood warnings are in place after a rapid snow melt and heavy rain throughout the day.

The A646 Halifax Road between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden is already closed both ways from Jumble Hole Road to Stony Lane because of flooding.

And flood sirens have sounded in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Some Hebden Bridge shops have shut early and tonight’s gig at the Trades Club has been cancelled.

The venue has posted: “We've had to cancel tonight's Aircooled show due to flooding in Hebden Bridge.

"We'll be contacting all ticket holders and will be rescheduling the show for Jan/Feb.

"Please don't travel into Hebden if you can avoid it.”

Centre Vale Park in Todmorden has been shut, says Calderdale Council, and Physique Gym, in Todmorden, has posted a video of one of the town’s streets covered in water.

Announcing it was closing early, it said: “We have had to prioritise ensuring our staff and current members who were in the gym could get home safely.”

The Environment Agency’s latest update says: “River levels have risen rapidly as a result of persistent heavy rainfall and rapid snow melt due to Storm Bert. Consequently, flooding of property is likely.

"Areas most at risk are central Todmorden. We expect river levels to peak at around 3pm today.

"Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

For Hebden Bridge, it says: “Levels at Hebden Bridge are forecast to continue to rise until about 4pm. Areas most at risk are along Stubbing Holme Road.”

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn has urged residents to put up their flood defences.

“The flood sirens have gone off in the Upper Valley this afternoon due to a combination of heavy rain and snow melt,” he said.

"I have spoken to the Environment Agency and Calderdale Council. Current predictions suggest it is likely to get worse until about 3.30pm to 4pm and then ease.

"This is being monitored and I'll update as the day progresses.

"There is surface water flooding on Halifax Road at Eastwood where a crew are working to unblock drains, surface water flooding at Callis where the road is closed, and a flood warning in Walsden.

"Other areas including Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, and Todmorden are under flood alerts and teams are out clearing drains.

"Please avoid travelling to these areas. Residents should put up flood defences if possible.”

Train and bus services have also been severely disrupted. You can read more here: https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/transport/are-buses-and-trains-running-major-disruption-as-trains-from-manchester-to-hebden-bridge-and-brighouse-are-cancelled-because-of-the-weather-4880204

Light Up the Valley – due to take place in Mytholmroyd this afternoon – has been cancelled because of the weather.

And libraries in Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, King Cross and Hebden Bridge have all closed.

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.