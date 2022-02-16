Storm Dudley: Drivers warned about using M62 with 60mph weather warning in place

Motorists, particularly those driving high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations such as coastal and high lying areas and bridges which could be affected by the high winds.

One of these locations in the M62 between Junction 23 and Junction 25 at Brighouse.

Storm Dudley is expected to bring wind speeds between 60mph and 70mph across the North West, Yorkshire and North East this afternoon before gradually moderating throughout Thursday.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care on the M62

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Unladen curtain-sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable to windy conditions on high ground.

Mr Phillips added: "Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise, we advise HGV drivers to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they are empty."

Storm Eunice is expected to impact northern England on Friday morning into the evening, bringing strong winds, rain and a risk of snow.

HGV drivers are advised by the DVSA to check load security as part of their daily walkaround check.