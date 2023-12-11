News you can trust since 1853
Storm Fergus: Calderdale road blocked after strong winds bring huge tree down

A tree brought down by the weekend’s storms is blocking a Calderdale road.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Dec 2023, 14:20 GMT
The tree on Coach Road in Lightcliffe has also smashed onto a wall.

Ward councillor for the area George Robinson says he has alerted the council so the tree can be moved as soon as possible.

Strong winds and heavy rain battered the borough all weekend as two storms hit in two days – Storm Elin and Storm Fergus.

The tree has blocked Coach Road in LightcliffeThe tree has blocked Coach Road in Lightcliffe
The tree has blocked Coach Road in Lightcliffe

The Environment Agency had issued a flood warning for the River Calder between Todmorden and Brighouse but that has now been removed.

According to the Met Office, more light rain is expected in the early hours of tomorrow and tomorrow afternoon.

