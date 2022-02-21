Storm Franklin: Parts of M62 closed to high sided vehicles as weather warning in place

The M62 Scammonden Dam between Junction 22 and Junction 23 is closed in both directions to high sided vehicles due to strong winds.

National Highways has said it is monitoring the winds speeds closely and the road will be fully reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office and is in place until 1pm today.

M62 viewed from Scammonden Bridge

A spokesperson said: "Gusts of 55-60 mph are expected widely around south and west facing coasts, but possibly also briefly inland. There is a chance that a few exposed places could see gusts near 70 mph.

"Strong gusts associated with blustery wintry showers will follow from the north. A swathe of very strong winds will reach Northern Ireland later Sunday evening in association with Storm Franklin.

"These very strong winds will spread to many other western, central and southern areas of the UK overnight and early Monday, with gusts widely 50-60 mph, whilst west facing coastal districts will see gusts of 65-75 mph and perhaps 80 mph briefly near north coast of Northern Ireland. In the south these strong winds may hamper, or slow, ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of Storm Eunice.

"Winds will ease steadily from the northwest during the remainder of Monday.

Diversion details for high sided vehicles

These are the diversion routes issued by the National Highways

Eastbound traffic is being diverted via the hollow circle diversion symbol

Exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 22 offslip road and proceed to the junction at the end of the slip road.

At the junction, turn left onto the A672 (Oldham Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the junction with the A58.

At the junction, join the A58 (Halifax Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with A6142.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A6142 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A58.

At the junction, go straight forward onto A58 (Rochdale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A58

At the junction, go straight forward onto A58 (Rochdale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with A646.

At the junction, turn right onto the A646 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A629.

At the junction, turn right onto the A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the roundabout (Ainley Top) with the A643.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 24)

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit to rejoin M62 East

Westbound carriageway

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol

Exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 24 offslip road and proceed to the merge with the A629 at the end of the slip road.

Merge onto A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 300m to the roundabout with the A629.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the A646

At the junction, take the 2nd exit onto the A646 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A58.

At the junction, turn left onto the A58 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the A672.

At the junction, turn left onto the A672 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 22)