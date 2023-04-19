Artwork at Halifax station

The new installation, which features nearby landscapes and wildlife, runs along the station approach and has 47 panels – stretching to more than 50 metres long.

The project was carried out by the Halifax Station Partnership with support from Northern.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artworks now have pride-of-place at the station.

“It can now be enjoyed by everyone in the community when they visit the station and is something for everyone to embrace, enjoy and be proud of.

“These young people also volunteer at Halifax station and it is their hard work and dedication that makes the station so welcoming.”

