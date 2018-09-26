Substation demolition could lead to travel delays into Halifax

The demolition of a substation could lead to travel delays for commuters heading into Halifax.

Vehicles will temporarily be unable to turn right onto Jubilee Road from the A629 Huddersfield Road at Salterhebble.

There will also be no right turn from Jubilee Road onto the A629.

This arrangement is expected to last for about five days starting from tomorrow.

Part of the road is being closed while Northern Powergrid demolishes the sub-station on the A629.

